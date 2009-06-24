Nitro’s ‘Best Job’ Campaign Wins Cyber Lions Grand Prix in Cannes

Unless you were already living on your own remote atoll, you certainly caught wind of the “Best Job in the World” campaign advertising a one-year gig as a caretaker of an Australian island. And although lucky applicant Ben Southall is, indeed, making his home on the Great Barrier Reef for an annual salary of $105,000, the ad was actually a brilliantly concieved campaign by Shanghai-based Nitro Group for Tourism Queensland. So brilliant, in fact, that it will be taking home the Grand Prix for the Cyber Lion category at the Cannes Lions advertising festival. It already won the Grand Prix in Direct and PR this week, as well.

Earlier this week, Sapient’s Gaston Legorburu, one of our Expert Design guest bloggers, posted about how he was on pins and needles at the awards. He shouldn’t be worrying any more. The Nitro Group was acquired last week by the digital agency Sapient in a $50M agreement…meaning two firms are celebrating together tonight at the Gutter Bar. Have one for us!

[Via AdAge.com]AW