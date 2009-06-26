Rethink Your Green: A Campaign That Goes Beyond Mowing the Lawn

As Southern California experiences another water crisis, an awareness campaign meant to convince residents to reduce waste inevitable–and let’s hope it’s something better than, “If it’s yellow let it mellow” this time. Here’s one good option: Rethink Your Green, which targets the lush lawns and landscaping that is estimated to use 60% of available water in the state. The designers, finalists in the INDEX: AIGA Aspen Design Challenge, target the traditional, emotional needs for having a lawn.