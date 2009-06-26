Every Drop Counts: A Low-Cost Water Usage Monitor

How much water do you use? Most of us have no clue. This affordable water monitoring device, a finalist in the INDEX: AIGA Aspen Design Challenge, not only monitors how much water you’re using, but can also detect leaks and drips, a major source of water waste. Every Drop Counts clamps easily to pipes, and uses an acoustical detection technology for locating drips, as demonstrated by the illustration above.

A display shows how much water is being used, as well as the temperature of the water, another opportunity to conserve resources. The designer believes that this simple solution could be quickly dispersed throughout the population of European countries, and could have the ability to save the continent 20% of its water.

Designer: Ulrik Svenningsen of the Umea Institute of Design, Sweden

