Modern Farmhouse Design, Done Right

Jarmund/Vigsnaes is known for bold, brightly colored works, but they also know the farmhouse vernacular in Norway. So when they were asked to build a farmhouse that would be a shade under 1,800 square feet, they echoed the tradition, rather than fighting it. The building is clad in old, weathered wooden siding that evokes country barns; inside, the architects gave a modern twist to the traditional exposed wooden walls. But the house itself looks strikingly modern inside, thanks to windows that wrap around the house’s facade and an open plan that create airy, loft-like spaces and panoramic views.