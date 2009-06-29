Architecture in Golden Gate Park: A Matter of Life and Lifeless

During a recent trip to San Francisco I had the pleasure of visiting Golden Gate Park, which has undergone a wonderful transformation since my last visit almost ten years ago. I had planned to spend the day there and was pleased to see that I was not alone. The park was packed and so was my agenda. I wanted to visit both the de Young Museum designed by Herzog & de Meuron that opened in 2005 and the recently debuted California Academy of Sciences by Renzo Piano. I had seen press coverage of both and was anticipating a delicious serving of world-class architecture.

I was not disappointed. However, what I didn’t expect was the dueling perspective on contemporary architecture one can enjoy while experiencing these two buildings.

I began my tour in the de Young Museum, which seemed surprisingly empty for a Sunday. It has a solid collection, select masterpieces and an outstanding exhibition of artifacts from the Pacific Islands.

This is a museum only a designer could love. It is beautifully architectonic, like a gigantic work of sculpture. For this, I’ll forgive some of its flaws such as the ramps and stairways that seem to be more about excess than access and an interior courtyard that feels like something from a gulag. However, most of the gallery spaces were comfortably scaled and the art well exhibited.

Its signature feature, a torqued observation tower, offers spectacular views of the Bay area. The puckered, perforated and patinated copper façade is so richly detailed that I assume it shimmers on a sunny day. Alas, San Francisco doesn’t have many of these and this day was no different. The façade looked lifeless, making the building, a menacing hulk, a kind of industrial fossil. More formidable than friendly, the building is however, very cool in a heavy metal sense.

In contrast the California Academy of Sciences (CAS) is a celebration of life. It was jammed with visitors. Even on an overcast day the interior was filled with light from its multiple skylights and glass façade. Its “greenness” is apparent, reflecting its core mission to explore, explain and protect the natural world. It is the largest museum in the world to receive a Platinum LEED award. (Note: in the spirit of full disclosure, our firm was part of an international design team that worked on an early strategic phase of this project.)

Even in these crowded conditions there was sense of joy as families patiently waited in long lines to visit the spherical planetarium and other major exhibits.