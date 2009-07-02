Starting a Design Studio During a Downturn, Part 4: Developing the Kicker Culture

We started Kicker Studio out of a desire to work differently. Our strategy was to combine the disciplines of interaction design, visual design, and industrial design to make devices that are designed with a truly integrated approach. Wishing it and doing it, however, are two different things. While we shared an interest in designing for new technologies, and a common vision for the kind of company Kicker could be, we were five different people with different experiences, coming together to start something new; and as in most collaboration, there was a learning curve toward understanding each other’s points of view.

For some of us, design until now had been entirely physical, and focused on the mechanical properties of products, while to others it had been mostly digital palettes of hexes and bins. For our new company, it had to be a combination of both. We were excited to learn from each other, and put our approach to collaboration to the test. We embraced the challenge. How hard could it be?

A bit harder than we thought. We were still learning how to communicate with one another internally. Combining multiple working styles and overlapping skill sets required a lot of patience as we got to know each other. As we worked together, we came to know each other’s strengths, and how each of us could best contribute to the fabric of the group.

We quickly learned that we each approach problem solving differently. To wit: while we were working on Canesta’s Gestural Entertainment Center, we created a prototype living room environment in our studio. The Canesta camera that powered the entertainment center covered about 70 degrees at 10-foot distance, and we needed to get a sense of how much of the room that would be. So we all set out to solve the problem simultaneously. Already at his desk, Tom went directly into the graphic design program Illustrator–he’d draw a living room to figure it out; Mike quickly turned to his rulers and calculator–this was definitely a math problem for him; Dan stared toward the ceiling, pondering the solution in his head; and I tried to get Jody to help me bodily approximate the distance between pieces of furniture in the room. We were greatly amused by each other’s efforts–why leave the problem to one person when all five can work on it at once? We each arrived at different answers, but it was how we each got there, and what said that about us, that we found most interesting. We would use this as a strength going forward.

The Canesta project was a great exercise in collaboration, experimentation, and learning by doing. These are especially important in designing for new technology, as there is still so much to be discovered. And since there often isn’t one expert, the collective intelligence is particularly important. We worked in small teams, often exchanging roles, and taking the time to step back and observe the progress, and learn from other people’s work. And some of the best ideas we had came from the corner of the room.

But our nemesis was (and continues to be) the recession. There’s no test of office harmony like the financial frustration we’d found ourselves in the spring of 2009, and we needed to be especially aware of how our individual stress was felt by the group. It’s sometimes difficult to balance one’s own needs with the needs of the organization, especially in harder times. Through difficult conversations, we learned that we needed to communicate more, listen to one another first, and not assume that everyone else has drawn the same picture of a problem. We realized that our different perspectives were quite complementary, and would serve our collaboration well, both on projects and in dealing with the challenges of running a business.

Around March, when it looked like the economy had gotten the best of us, we knew we needed to do something with a view to the future, or else call it quits. To create the possibility of a future, we needed a new Kicker project that we could talk about. If clients weren’t paying for work, we could at least design our own project to demonstrate our approach. Hence, the Kicker Touchscreen Conference Phone was born.