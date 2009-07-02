Ever Wanted to Snuggle Inside a Bird’s Nest? Now’s Your Chance

Maybe we’re crazy, but we’ve always wondered what life as a little baby bird would be like, all safe and cozy in your handmade nest. Which makes this new “organic lounger” designed by Animal Farm , a Cape Town design firm, so fantastic.

Inspired by a weaver-bird’s nest, the cubby has a steel frame, and walls made of woven branches. It can hold two adults and a small child, and you access it through the bottom, via a rope ladder. The chief designer, who really does insist on being called Porky Hefer, says he’s currently working on a larger nest that’ll seat four lucky adults. Though a chicken suit is the only suitable outfit for hanging out inside, it does not come included.

[Via Dezeen ]

Related:

A Treehouse for Design FreaksCK