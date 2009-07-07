Pickens Drops Wind Plan, Cites Transmission Costs

He cites many of the same factors that are leading lots of people to take a closer look at the microgrid, small, local, renewable energy installations, instead of behemoth installations: the difficulty in getting financing and the cost of building transmission lines out to the middle of nowhere (Pickens was hoping the state of Texas would foot the bill, but it turns out they’re spending $5 billion to build lines elsewhere). The economics of major renewables projects are harder than ever to rationalize with the volatile price of oil; smaller-scale projects mean lower risk.

