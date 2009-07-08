Video Gaming Puts Your Design Firm Ahead of the Game

If you can play games, you can get paid. Believe it. Video gaming is way beyond the arcade, dark basements and dorm rooms. It’s gone mainstream and big time. Don’t get me wrong, it still includes your dungeon-dwelling, code-crunching roommate. But it’s bigger and broader than ever. This is thanks to the leadership of hardware brands like Xbox, PlayStation, Wii, and Alienware. And let’s not forget the games themselves like Guitar Hero, Rock Band or the online MMO (that’s massively multiplayer online) virtual economies like World of Warcraft.

If you have a good understanding of how and why video games work and what they mean to their cultures, we are more valuable to most marketing, design, advertising, technology and software companies than people that don’t know such things.

Video games have defined the culture of the last two generations (with another swiftly on the way). For more than 30 years, our culture has been reprogrammed to play differently with machines. It has taught us to expect more from our entertainment, more interaction, more feedback, more options, etc. To understand pop culture and technology culture, you have to understand video games and the people who love to play them.

The video games industry has over $50 billion in annual worldwide revenue and drives a number of additional technologies, hardware, and service purchases by savvy tech buyers who play games. And the video gaming industry is growing in double digits annually, while music and movies decline into negative numbers. The biggest reason, or differentiator seems to be the preference of “interactive” over “passive” forms of entertainment.

This type of growth has spawned many new elements to video gaming, including movie deals, merchandize and mainstream endorsements, like Warcraft characters in Mountain Dew commercials or pro gamers from the Major League Gaming Pro Circuit landing on Dr. Pepper bottles. In fact pro gamers and their leagues and teams are rapidly expanding into many fans’ favorite “sport” to watch and follow. And sponsors are paying attention.

At ASTRO, we’re living this explosion first hand via a unique relationship with Major League Gaming (MLG). Our first product is the ASTRO A40 Headset, currently the official headset of the MLG Pro Circuit for two years running, where designing for the pro environment we’ve had a front row seat to the emergence of the profession.

Much like any serious, professional sport, these gamers want the best performance equipment, so we spent time developing products that solved some of their communication and audio issues, while improving the sport and giving the players the most superior product possible. And this directly helps them win, translating into making more prize money, salaries and sponsor endorsements. That’s right, it’s now feasible to become a pro video gamer, making a good living on the way to international fame with millions of gaming fans connected and watching around the world.