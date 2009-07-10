Dublin’s Brand New, Beautiful, Bumpy Bridge

It won’t be until 2010 that Amanda Levete Architects completes the Spencer Docks bridge in Dublin, but today they released the first official photos of the work. It’s gonna be a beaut.

The 131-foot bridge is to be the crown jewel of Dublin’s new light-rail line extension, and a larger effort to revitalize the Dublin’s inner city and docks. When completed, it’ll overlook the stunning Linear Park, currently under construction.

The bridge itself will handle tram, automobile, and pedetrian traffic. The swale you see on the side of the bridge provides a scenic overlook for walkers. The fluid, undulating design–which was meant to make the entire bridge appear to be one seamless whole–was created by casting the concrete with styrofoam blocks cut using CNC milling. The project represents one of the largest-ever uses of that technique.

The bridge was originally commissioned to be designed by Future Systems. But Amanda Levete, who co-founded the firm with Jan Kaplicky, the patron saint of “blobitecture,” took over after Kaplicky’s death in Janurary.

[Via Yatzer]

