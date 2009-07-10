Ex-NFL Pro Keyshawn Johnson “Sorta” Wants to Become the Next Martha Stewart

Keyshawn Johnson, ex-NFL pro and current ESPN commentator, wants to make one thing perfectly clear: He might be helping people remodel rooms on his design series (Keyshawn Johnson: Tackling Design, Saturdays at Noon EST on A&E), but he’s a businessman, not an interior designer.

“The show is a platform,” says Johnson, 36. “I’m trying to build a brand, so I can sell Keyshawn Johnson products in stores. You know, paint, rugs, carpet, drapery, fabrics, blankets, towels, hardware, plates.”

“So you want to be like Martha Stewart?” I ask.

“Sorta,” he says.

If you think it’s odd that Johnson–who’s best known for logging 814 receptions and 64 touchdowns during his 11 years with the NFL–wants to channel a domestic diva, you’re not alone. During our 10-minute phone conversation, I repeatedly tried to find out what, if anything, would legitimate Johnson’s design show, let alone his (forthcoming?) line of custom drapes. Excerpts below:

So, you were a professional football player. Now, you’re hosting a show about design. How did that come about?

It was just something that happened several years ago. I’m trying to take everything to next level.

What initially drew you to home design?

It’s cool. You get to express yourself in an artistic way.