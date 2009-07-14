Balancing Tradeoffs: The Evolution of the Hippo Roller

In 2008, 26-year-old industrial designer Emily Pilloton founded Project H Design , a non-profit that empowers designers around the world to support, create, and deliver life-improving product design solutions. Chapters now located in nine cities function as volunteer design firms, identifying and developing products that address issues of the four H’s: Humanity, Habitats, Health and Happiness. As Pilloton worked to establish the first chapter, located in San Francisco, yet another H quickly came into the fold, the Hippo Roller , a water-transporting device manufactured in South Africa. Project H’s very first initiative became a plan to raise enough money to deliver 75 Hippo Rollers to Kgautswane, South Africa.

The first Hippo Roller recipients in Project H’s delivery to Kgautswane.

ROLLING WITH CHANGES

The Hippo Roller was designed 15 years ago by two South African men, and has radically improved the life of rural residents by allowing a person to “roll” 22 gallons of water in a plastic capsule from water source back to home. By embarking on this fund-and-deliver mission, Pilloton wanted to watch the product in action, and learn how Project H could best support similar projects in developing nations. “We knew there would be a donation and site visit, but then we wanted to do something else,” she remembers. “We thought it might be helping them to rewrite their business plan.”

When she got to South Africa, however, Pilloton quickly realized that the Hippo Roller had several design flaws. The factory was inefficient, for example, 120 rollers had to be manufactured in order to produce 75 useable rollers that were up to quality standards. The rollers–which are transported empty, like water-cooler bottles, and take up lots of space in a shipping container–were extremely expensive to ship outside of the country. And in the field, she noticed many of the rubber o-rings that were supposed to keep the screwcap watertight had deteriorated, causing users to wrap plastic bags around the cap instead. Pilloton knew the “something else” of Project H’s role in this initiative would be to improve the Hippo Roller itself. She enlisted the assistance of Engineers Without Borders to propose a redesign.

An early two-piece concept at a brainstorming session.

ADDRESSING CONSTRAINTS

When Pilloton approached the company with an offer of free design services, the founder was receptive to the idea of improving his business. “But he was a little hesitant,” says Pilloton. “The form was so recognizable to these communities.” Changing it too much would confuse or turnoff the people who knew and trusted the shape. “We wanted to maintain the brand integrity of the Hippo Roller because it was so iconic,” says Ryan Duke, an industrial designer and Project H’s San Francisco chapter head. But they knew they could improve on it by creating a two-piece, rubber-seamed drum that could be disassembled and nested, which was another chance to improve the functionality. “The seam where the two pieces come together is placed asymmetrically–it’s kept off the round so it doesn’t bear the brunt of the terrain,” he says. And because the pieces separated and stacked, the benefits for shipping were incredible: “You get about three Hippo Rollers in the place of one.”

Similarly, the manufacturing plant itself placed several more constraints on the design. Injection molding, which would have made more sense financially in the U.S., was out of the question here; the factory was only set up for the simpler rotational molding. “We could have easily said, let’s make this thing out of old oil drums and a plastic bladder,” says Pilloton. “But because we had a real client, and it had to be manufactured in the same facility, the possibilities were limted.”