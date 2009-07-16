Value of an Innovation Strategy

Does your company have an innovation strategy? If so, how was it first presented to you? Is it like a mission statement – detailed in an employee handbook and highlighted on a company website? Do you have to search high and low, thinking you might have seen one somewhere? Are you sure one doesn’t exist?

If you have one, how detailed is it? Does it say “we are innovative” but then offer no details for how that innovation is achieved? Does it say something about “creative employees” but not acknowledge any way for an employee to innovate?

Designer Hartmut Esslinger, founder of frog design, a global innovation firm, recently shared ten tips for successful innovation. (Click here for the complete list.)

One lesson stands out: “Lead with strategy. Support with design. As businesses adapt to meet new market needs and opportunities, strategy must lead, design must contribute.”

Get that strategy set. The rest will come.KB