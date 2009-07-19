Seven Mysteries Online This Week

Weird things happen, yes–but when technology is the cause, everything seems more confusing. Didn’t we build these things? Don’t we know how they work? Here are seven quiddities topping the social news sites this week.

Amazon Steals Back 1984

Last week, thousands of Kindle owners turned on their devices to find that they had been the victims of digital book theft. Under pressure from one of its book publishers, Amazon deleted purchased ebook copies of two George Orwell books from customers’ Kindles and left a refund in their accounts, without any explanation. Creepy? Outrageous? Yes. But also “rare,” according to a belated statement by Amazon. Even still, the notion that the Kindle’s Whisper radio gives Amazon partial control over your device is a little unsettling. (If you’re a victim of the heist, see this Make blog article to find out how to get your Orwell back. Image below courtesy of Make.)

Are iPhone Owners Ready to Abandon Ship?

This long screed by TechCrunch writer MG Siegler gives voice to the popular outrage of iPhone owners nationwide, who’ve spent the last few months suffering ghostly call drops, mysterious voicemail delays, and arbitrary 3G service interruptions. In certain markets (like California) the failures have reached epic, life-disrupting proportions, which could mean the makings of a mass iPhone abandonment. The upside: someone will figure out an ultra-cheap, easy way to unlock these things for T-Mobile, even though the phones’ 3G radios will only get 2G service there; at least that might force AT&T to make concessions. (Already, USAToday reports, over 300,000 iPhone owners have jailbroken their phones to use them with T-Mobile.)

It’s 2009. Where Is Our Wireless TV?

The roots of our recent switch to all-digital TV reach back to 1996, when digital television was in its infancy. Back then, the powers that be at the FCC decided they’d devote the entire chunk of each TV channel to ATSC signal–in other words, stationary antenna TVs. No provision for mobile TVs, which need different signals, was made. Now companies like Samsung are trying to reverse-engineer a solution by building mobile TV technologies that can use that ATSC signal on the go without breaking up. Check out the article at the IEEE’s Web site above.