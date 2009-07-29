Five To-Die-For Augmented Reality Shopping Apps

Think of the scenes at the Gap in Minority Report.And then imagine it’s not dystopian sci-fi but the lifestyle-enhancing future of shopping where there’s no line between online and offline shopping. That’s what happens when you layer virtual information over the physical world–and then add commerce.

The Shop Around the Corner

For retail, the most obvious application of augmented reality is on your phone, via location-based services that can tell you if a shop you need is right around the corner. Zagat is first to market, on the Android platform, with NRU (pronounced “Near You”). (Rumors have it that obvious competitors, such as Yelp, are readying their own AR apps as well.) In addition to ratings and wayfinding for nearby restaurants, it includes information from the Zagat shopping guides.

Information at Your Fingertips

This project by recent design-graduate Giuseppe Costanza, which uses image-recognition software to tell you more about the food you buy, illustrates that we’re moving towards more fine-grained information apps. This kind of data should let us make better choices at the register, and once you open that sort of possibility, the potential for more socially responsible shopping starts to boggle the mind.

No Assembly Required

“Augmented reality” isn’t limited to smartphones. The coolest in-store information kiosk out there comes from Lego: Hold a box up to the screen, and it shows you what the set would be like, assembled. The only danger? The AR machine may be cooler than the toy itself. Can we get one of those to go?