Is Verizon Giving Up the Storm Too Soon?

Telecom titan Verizon Wireless has sent two letters to lawmakers this week offering to limit the amount of time it keeps its handsets carrier-exclusive. Such proprietary deals surfaced on the radar of Department of Justice regulators largely because of Apple’s unusually long contract with AT&T, which is rumored to end in 2010. Following through on its offer would mean Verizon could lose lucrative deals on bellwether phones like the Blackberry Storm, which is currently a Verizon-only device.