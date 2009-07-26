Words We Live By: How Certain Brands Defy Gravity

Shhh, Listen… Words can influence, deflate, inflate or annihilate a company’s brand. Well in addition to the graphic element of smart design and an intelligently worked out marketing strategy are the slogans and taglines that often drive a company’s market presence.

A Slice of Culture

Let’s take a walk down memory lane. Do some of these ring any bells?

The Uncola.

How do you spell relief?

Think different.

All the news that’s fit to print.

Wazzup!

Takes a lickin’ and keeps on tickin’.

Don’t leave home without it.

Mm! Mm! Good!

A different kind of company—A different kind of car.

Own a piece of the rock.

Good to the last drop.

And of course, the irresistible: Just do it.

Many of the lines above not only remind one of the company name, but also what it sells, its point of difference and, in spite of all of our indifference to letting brands take over our lives, they’ve become punch lines in everyday conversation.

Should I Care?

Everyday, we work with our clients to develop brands that make an impact so their brands don’t fall into the category of “highly forgettable and ineffective, but we’re conservative, so no risk was taken.”

In that statement is the “logic” too many companies fall prey to. Fact is: the less you are noticed, the less you are on the radar of the people you want to reach when they do need your services or products. Some mistakenly interpret that to mean “be inappropriate” which is not what we advocate here. What we advocate, and each of the examples above demonstrate, is an approach that causes people to notice, to consider, “maybe this company can help me.” But before that happens, a company must be noticed, which means it must be distinctive, not the same as the rest.

So in addition to the design, the color, and overall look and aura of the company and its brand(s), how does it talk? Can it uniquely say something different that makes people sit up and take notice?

This is one of the key elements we help our clients establish, and then—after it’s been created—maintain.