Seven Entertaining Things Online This Week

Let’s face it: it’s almost August, the official month of no productivity. Why not start off a week early? Here’s seven bits of Internet fun stuff that topped the social news sites this week. Sit back and enjoy.

advertisement

Dangerous Knowledge This BBC documentary profiles several of the world’s most ingenious mathematicians, their discoveries, and their ultimate descent into madness. If you ever thought it would be cool to make a discovery that upset the laws of physics, think again. Guy Starts Dance Party Go anywhere where there’s a public display of music, and you’ll see that guy: the one dancing by himself as if he’s alone in the shower listening to Michael MacDonald. This time, though, it’s contagious.

advertisement

You Could Be a Part-Time Model Mid-summer is vacation time, and vacation time means hours spent on the beach. Should you see a man or woman you fancy, you could do worse than follow the Flight of the Conchords’ advice on serenading that person you’re moderately attracted to. Who Needs Handwriting? This Time magazine piece profiles the death of modern penmanship. Chances are, your handwriting sucks; if you were born after the late 1970s, chances are it really sucks. Now you can find out why–as if you’ll actually change your doctorly slop. The Ridiculous Tesla Door Handle

advertisement