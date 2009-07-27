Advice for Design Sluts, and Burning Questions Answered

I’ve been burned by my designer in a past relationship and I’m very guarded as a result, but I’m not ready to give up on innovation. I’ve met a new designer and I’m ready to start fresh, but I’m afraid my emotional baggage will get in the way.

Ready to design again,

Scarred and Scared

Dear Scarred and Scared,

Commitment is scary! But an intimate, sharing relationship with a designer is the key to lifelong Innovation. Let me clear up a few things for you. Innovation is no mystery. It is simply creativity applied in a business context. Now here’s the scary part: you need to get back out there and talk to designers in a meaningful way! Yes, I know they are an odd bunch who pride themselves on going against the corporate grain, but they know creativity and, if they are good, they know how it can impact your company’s bottom line.

How to find them, connect with the good ones and build a lasting relationship is what you need to focus on. The willingness to spend time with your partner, to reflect on yourself and your company, and to invest in your relationship is crucial. A healthy partnership with a designer will bring success, but it takes work like any relationship. If you really want to get back in the game, check your baggage at the door.

Stuart