Why Is Apple Stifling Google Voice for iPhone? [Updated]

Google’s amazing Voice may be changing the whole telephony game, and it’s happily rocking on BlackBerrys and Android phones. But you won’t see a Voice app on the iPhone, since Apple’s officially killed it.

Speaking to TechCrunch, a spokesperson from Google explains what happened: “Apple did not approve the Google Voice application we submitted six weeks ago to the Apple App Store.” In other words Google did complete the app, presumably in parallel to its development for Android and BlackBerry, but Apple has officially rejected it. And the reason why doesn’t quite make sense–apparently Voice is guilty of that ol’ App Store rejection classic: “duplicating features” that the iPhone already possesses. It’s right there in the terms and conditions, and it’s partly why Apple recently rejected a Google Latitude app–it was too similar to the built-in Maps app, and might confuse users.

But is that the real reason you won’t see Voice as an iPhone app? What other reasons could possibly be at play here?

Rivalry

Google and Apple used to cosy right up together when it came to the iPhone. The built-in maps app–the only way to navigate on the device until the 3.0 firmware permitted proper navigation GPS solutions–directly accesses Google’s mapping data over the air. The YouTube app is one of the default apps that comes pre-installed on the phone. Mobile Safari’s search function defaults to Google.

Then along came Android, Google’s open standard OS for smartphones and, horror of horrors, the Google G1 smartphone–a direct iPhone competitor, which even has its own App Store. These developments must’ve caused a few headaches at Cupertino, and you can bet there was a lot of business diplomacy behind the scenes.

Has the inter-company rivalry, centered on their smartphones, escalated to the level where Apple kills the Voice app out of spite? I seriously doubt that. Voice is attracting a lot of attention, Google’s a huge player, and Apple would certainly not want that kind of bad PR. The rivalry certainly played a part in the decision, but it’s only a tiny part of what’s going on.