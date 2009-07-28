Ew, Gross: A Sofa Inspired by Obesity

For hundreds of years, artists ranging from Peter Paul Rubens to Lucien Freud and John Coplans have dedicated their careers to depicting mountains of raw flesh. Designers? Not so much. But one exception is Charlotte Kingsnorth , a young Brit and recent design-school grad who just presented a sofa inspired by obesity. But “inspired” is really the wrong word–the sofa actually looks like a grotesque, fat man.

Presented at London’s New Designers show earlier this month, the sofa comprises a timber frame that’s covered in bulging, pink velvet upholstery. To make that stuffing look frighteningly real, it’s then wrapped in latex sheeting–thus approximating the look and feel of skin draped over flesh. As Kingsnorth writes, “At One is a sofa which has been devoured by its obese occupier. It tells a story of a relationship between a person andtheir sofa and the evolution of their bond through time spent sittingtogether.” Or maybe just the story of the relationship between a person and his fast food?

[Via Dezeen]

Related Stories:



12 Terrifying Pieces of Furniture That Will Give Your Children Nightmares



Brad Pitt Goes on a Design Shopping SpreeCK