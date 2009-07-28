Broken Guitar Has United Playing the Blues to the Tune of $180 Million

Singer-songwriter Dave Carroll’s United flight had justlanded when he heard a passenger behind him exclaim, “My god they’re throwingguitars out there.” Members of his band, Sons of Maxwell, looked out in time tosee their guitars being tossed by baggage handlers. When Carroll laterconfirmed that his beloved guitar was a casualty in the melee, it wasn’t justhis $3,500 Taylor guitar that was broken. His heart was broken, too. He wasable to have the guitar repaired for $1,200, but it will never be quite thesame. “It plays well but has lost much of what made it special,” says Carroll.

When nine months of calls and emails failed to net Carroll compensationfor the $1,200 of damage to his guitar, he took matters into his very talented handsand wrote “United Breaks Guitars.” Carroll posted the incredibly creative and hilariousmusic video on YouTube, where the infectious tune promptly went viral.

According to the Timesof London, “…within four days of the songgoing online, the gathering thunderclouds of bad PR caused United Airlines’stock price to suffer a mid-flight stall, and it plunged by 10%,costing shareholders $180 million. Which, incidentally, would have boughtCarroll more than 51,000 replacement guitars.”

Can United’s 180 million dollar loss be chalked up entirelyto a song on YouTube? Probably not. Did the song have a very real and verynegative effect on United’s brand equity? Absolutely.

What can you learn from this great David versus Goliathstory that will help your business? Knowthis: Consumers will talk. And with thepower of social media, their voice is louder than ever before. You can’t stopthe chatter, but you can have some control over whether they’re sayinggood things or bad things. Companies have to be tapped in to social media to quicklyright wrongs and head off bad press before it spins out of control. Carrollgave United every chance. When, after nine months of calls and emails, United finallyshut the door on his communications, he wrote them one last time, telling themof his plan to write three songs, video them, and post them on YouTube. Hishope was to get a million views over the course of a year. His first songpassed by the 1.5 million mark within four days of posting. It’s now beenviewed more than 4.3 million times and is still spreading. After the video wentviral, United finally tried to make things right with a $3,000 donation to theThelonious Monk Institute of Jazz–a goodwill gesture that was way too littleand too late to stop the viral spread of the story.

Carroll himself has become an unexpected hero. He’s beenfeatured on Today, CNN, and Jimmy Kimmel, and interviewed by news agencies fromaround the world. Best of all, the song “United Breaks Guitars” has made it to thenumber one Country Western song on iTunes UK’s download chart.