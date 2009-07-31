Infographic of the Day: Which Movie Monster Is Biggest?

Geekstir has done us all a big favor and created a scaled-graph of monster-movie baddies (full-size version here). I suppose it was obvious that Clover was going to be the biggest–but I would point out that the movie it stars in was probably the worst of the entire lot. Which makes me think: Perhaps this graph should have also had a second axis on the left showing just how terrifying these monsters were? In that case, pound-for-pound, Chucky is the scariest by far. I mean you think you could fight off a one-foot tall doll…BUT YOU CAN’T.