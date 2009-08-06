Focus Groups: It’s Like Saying the F-Word to Creatives

I havealways had a deep respect for and synergistic relationship with marketing. Iunderstand the importance of strategic positioning and believe good design isinformed design. I love diving deep into the customer demographic, walking amile in the prospective buyer’s shoes, and listening intently to thesalesperson’s insight.But thereis one thing that I find to be not only a waste of time but a buzzkill to thecreative process: the focus group. Yes, the f-word. It could be redefined in theNew Design Dictionary as such:

focusgroup n. /fŭkūs/gɹuːp/

1. A wayof giving power to people who are highly motivated by: a.) a free lunch, b.) a small fee, or c.) hearing themselves speak.

2. Ameans of wasting countless design and strategy hours, and negating years ofexpertise by depending upon the opinion of people who either don’t know ordon’t care.

3. A wayof removing or shifting responsibility for the economic success or failure ofany product, marketing strategy, or promotional campaign because the “focus group preferred it.” See also: scapegoat

4. Ahighly effective way of killing any type of innovation, intuition, orcreativity in a formal, costly setting versus an equally accurate alternativeknown as the dartboard.

5. Aquick means to making a product, strategy or marketing project bland (or insome cases, worse) in order to appease all who attended or participated. Referto example: Pontiac AZTEC