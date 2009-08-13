The World’s Hippest Seminary

The seminary of the Plasencia Diocese in Spain had been operating out of two buildings, from the 15th and 19th century. But as the community services of the diocese has grown, they’ve found themselves pinched for space. And the old architecture itself was geared to keeping priests and students apart from the communities they served–there weren’t spaces to provide a more neutral middle ground. So Andres Jaque Arquitectos responded not by scrapping the old digs, but joined them up, with a new 12,500 square foot extension. The new building now has a combined 57,000 square feet, including gardens on the ground level on the roof, 21 apartments for the priests and seminarians, and a slew of meeting rooms and recreation areas to serve the flock.

