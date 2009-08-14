How Designers Can Deliver Service With a Smile

I’ve got a theory about service design: Great design will never save bad service, but great service will always save bad design.

I say this with a certain level of confidence as I fly from Seattle to Atlanta in seat 31D (yes that’s way down in the back and stuck in the middle). I’m uncomfortable, restrained, claustrophobic and bored. I’m forced to wonder, why when so much of the world’s service provision has innovated over the past 20 years, the airline economy seat remains devoid of any meaningful improvement?

No doubt a missed opportunity. The iconography of the airline economy seat is a legacy. The coach-class seat could be a testament to intelligent design at its best, serving as an example of ingenuity over adversity, creativity over restriction, and common sense over commerciality. But instead, it fails miserably.

When running a finger across the armrest molded cap end detail, ignoring the trapped chip crumbs, you can sense the angst in the designer as he (or she, but most likely he), battled to retain any sense of integrity as the bitter forces of commercial, operational, engineering and cultural inertia resisted, restricted and reshaped his original creative intent. It’s sad really.

Thinking on this I became increasingly frustrated until suddenly something happened: Eye contact. A smile, a genuine connection, with the energized Delta flight attendant. Just like that, that very small connection reprioritized my expectation of brand engagement within the cabin and more or less salvaged the experience.

It was an awakening moment. The flight attendant made bad design tolerable.

Product designers have assumed countless different guises over the past 100 years or so as the profession matured and sought ways of redefining its role and meaning. In the 1920s industry pioneers established the profession of industrial design. The 1930s saw an explosion of experimentation into form, material and symbolism.