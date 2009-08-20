Can Design be Music to the Eyes as well as the Ears?

As so well put by Steve Jobs, “In most people’s vocabularies, design means veneer. It’s interiordecorating. It’s the fabric of the curtains of the sofa. But to me,nothing could be further from the meaning of design. Design is thefundamental soul of a human-made creation that ends up expressingitself in successive outer layers of the product or service.”

I’ve been honored to work with the great Grammy winning cellist Eugene Friesen for about 10 years now. It’s always been a joy working with Eugene and he graciously considers me his “eyes” to his audio world. Quite an honor, plus we laugh a LOT!

All that leads up to yesterday’s discussion where we will designing the new upcoming CD due out in December of this year. I will keep you posted but it features Eugene and legendary pianist Tim Ray who was Lyle Lovett’s pianist for a decade. Sure to be a killer CD.

Recently, Eugene advised me that his pure water CD was awarded a Gold Award in this year’s Nautilus Book Award Audio Book Category. The trick was having the design of the CD reflect the content of the CD. Tricky when the style of music and spoken word defy categorization, cross musical borders and breaks new ground for an audio book. But that was my problem and why Eugene and I get along as we do.

How Winners are Selected

This awards has a unique three-tier system of judging books that offers a deliberate course of examination and scrutiny designed to sort and separate books (in this case, audio book) as they are measured against a carefully prepared list of notable characteristics. The goal of this judging process is long and labor intensive, and is carried out by three teams of highly qualified, experienced reviewers located across the U.S. whose successful careers as editors, writers, librarians, schoolteachers and bookstore owners are only equaled by their vision for books that offer new ideas and options for a better world for everyone.

Silver winners are selected from each category by the readers in Team #2, and these winning titles are then passed along to the third team where the Gold winners are chosen.

What They Say About the Recording

The performance captured on PURE WATER recalls the essence of the communal celebrations of poetry, stories, jokes, prayer, and music in which Rumi’s work was first uttered, but in a distinctive contemporary setting. The cello of Grammy Award-winner Eugene Friesen carries the language directly into the heart of the listener with a diverse menu of world folk melodies, Bach and improvisation.