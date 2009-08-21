Born To Be Good – Mirror Neurons Help Us Empathize

Several months ago, I was browsing through a bookstore inSeattle looking for something to read on my flight back across thecountry. After having spent eight hourson stage working to keep a mental step ahead of 250 smart executives, I wasreally looking for something mindless. Perhaps a murder mystery or maybe evensomething from the vampire genre, which seems to be expanding beyond alllogical propositions these days.

But I could not resist taking a detour, and there I bumpedinto a concept that beautifully unifies and clarifies so much of what I coverhere in my blog about narratives and ethonomics. I left Ann Rice on the shelf and insteadboarded my plane in the company of Dr. Marco Iacoboni‘s newest book, Mirroring People: The New Science of How we Connect withOthers.

Iacoboni, a UCLA neurologist & neuroscientist, is aleading authority on “mirror neurons,” a recently discovered phenomenon thatsome experts predict will transform neuroscience similarly to the way thediscovery of DNA transformed biology.You see, Iacoboni studies a system in the brain that is called the“mirror neuron system,” which activates when we perform certain actions, think aboutcertain actions or watch others make an action. What his research has found isthat we see other people as ourselves reflected as if in a mirror.

I was able to convince Iacoboni to spend an hour with me discussingmirror neurons and their implications. I found that because of the innateresponses of humans’ mirror neurons, we are wired to be empathetic and good.

As Iacoboni says, “Most people are like you. Overall, everyhuman is similar. If I see someone smiling, then I smile. If I see someonecrying, then I know exactly what they are going through because my mirror neuronsare firing in my brain as if I am actually smiling or crying.”

It is the immediate connection between people on anemotional level that makes mirror neurons so fascinating. Iacoboni’s researchshows that I will immediately understand a situation or an individual’s feelingsbecause my mirror neurons pretend that I am going through the same thing.

The traditional humanistic view is that we are allindividualists, and we only care about ourselves and our self-preservation. Thechurch teaches that we are all innately bad, and that through self-control and diligencewe can become good. The discovery of mirror neurons clearly shows that thisisn’t the case, and instead, we are wired to feel empathy. We are wired to begood to each other.