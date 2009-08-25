It’s On: A Critic Says L.A. Is Now Architecture’s Leading Light. A Brooklyn Designer Says No Way

Last Sunday Nicolai Ouroussoff, the architecture critic for The New York Times, published an essay (“As Heroes Disappear, the City Nees More”) lamenting the 1970s heyday when Charles Gwathmey, who died earlier this month, and the rest of the so-called New York Five made New York a center of modernist discourse.

More than halfway through the piece he offers this gobsmacking assertion: since the days of the New York Five Los Angeles has produced two generations of architects “that has no real equivalent in New York.” Ourossoff, who was previously the architecture critic at the Los Angeles Times, is referring to the usual L.A. suspects–Thom Mayne, Frank Gehry, Eric Owen Moss (his Beehive office complex is shown above), Greg Lynn, Michael Maltzan, among others.

Not content to leave it at that, Ourossoff then writes that “the most important works of contemporary architecture to rise in New York over the past decade…were designed not by New Yorkers but by Angelenos, a Japanese woman and a Frenchman” He’s alluding to Gehry’s IAC headquarters, Mayne’s Cooper Union (above) building, Sanaa’s New Museum and Jean Nouvel’s tower going up in Chelsea.