How Do You Design a Great iPhone App?

Good design’s about the details, but rarely do you get to see the designer’s mind chewing over the myriad decisions that produce something great. Which is why this video is awesome. It documents all of the adjustments that went into created the UI for their Convert application:

Nice. And apparently, judging by the comments, viewers impressed by how much thought went into the app are actually buying it as well.

[Via Gizmodo]

