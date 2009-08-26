Brand Aid: The Cure for Gravity and Media Noise

Triviality vs. Relevance Today’s companies need more marketing ammunition than ever. To help achieve that, answer this question. Write down on a piece of paper: What does your company sell ” Write this down. You answered and wrote down it down” Good.

Now, on the same piece of paper, answer this question: What do your customers (or clients) buy?

No, this is not the same question asked in a different way. It is the same activity looked at from the other side of the transaction, and it does have a different answer, and considerable impact on what you achieve in today’s marketplace.

The Primary Reason for Failure

Failure to distinguish this difference is often the failure to allow one’s products, services and offerings to step into being vital and truly relevant.

When a woman buys Charlie perfume, is she buying perfume? No, she’s buying beauty andf the pursuit of being eternally attractive.

When one is buying Ben and Jerry’s ice cream, are they buying tons of cream and fat? No, they are buying indulgence, preferably packed up in a brown, anonymous brown bag.

When one is buying an iPhone, is one buying a better phone call? No. One is buying a better perceived value, fun and the latest level of “cool” in the telecommunications world.