Tablecloth That Doubles as Dishware, and Other Re-usable Ideas

Like many designers taking up a “green” ethos, Maezm is obsessed with reduction and reuse–designing products that make the most out of the very least. But the young Korean studio, founded by Eun-whan Cho and Tai Ho Shin, distinguishes itself in the sheer poetry of the designs. On September 27th, they’ll be participating in Designers Block London , a showcase for fresh faces. Here are three of their designs.

Their Table-Dish-Cover, which won a 2008 Best of the Best Award in the Red Dot competition, rethinks the labor that goes into setting a table and cleaning up. Made of injection-molded silicon, it comes in a tablecloth and placemat version, each of which have dishes molded into the surface. When the meal is done, the entire thing can be folded up and washed:

Their Sofa Dress covers up old chairs, and converts them into loungers. Made of polyurethane foam–the same stuff you might find in an air conditioning filter–it slips over a side chair, which it depends on for structural support. But the generously proportioned arms and setback make for a brand-new club chair:

For Re-Love, they tried to find a way to make use of old, broken furniture that nonetheless has enough sentimental value that you’d be loathe to throw it away. A system of foam knitting, here they’ve transformed a chair into a floor lamp:

[Via Design Boom]CK