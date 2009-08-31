How Many Green Brands Can You Name?

As the goal of this blog is to talk about Green Brands and the challenges companies big and small have in creating and marketing them, I thought a good place to start is with the latest data from consumers regarding their perceptions of sustainability and green brands.

The ImagePower™ Green Brands study is a consumer perception survey Landor has been doing since 2006 with our partner companies Cohn & Wolfe, Penn, Schoen & Berland and Esty Environmental Partners. The multiple waves of data has given us enormous insight into the consumer’s evolving perceptions of and concerns about sustainability.

This year, we conducted the survey in seven countries (U.S., UK, France Germany, India, China, Brazil), and found a very involved, informed and knowledgeable consumer who understands what green means, is discerning in what constitutes a green brand, and is committed to seeking out and purchasing green products and services.