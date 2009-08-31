Kidrobot Launches Mobile Scavenger Hunt

Dubbed the Dunny Hunt, the 5-day promotional scavenger huntinvolves downloading a free app–BeeTagg Reader for the iPhone and a QR CodeReader for other phones–to scan and read QR codes, which send you to URLs forDunny downloads. Collecting the virtual toys ups your chances of winning. Clues fromthe Kidrobot newsletter, the Kidrobot store, and its Twitter feed willlead you to the QR codes around the city.

QR codes have long been in use in Japan–from packaging topromotional fliers to brochures–easily scanned by taking a picture with a phone(any regular camera phone works)–but they have yet to be widespread in the U.S. They’ve been seen more recentlythough, with a QR code on the cover of The Hillsstar Lauren Conrad’s new book L.A. Candyand in Green Day’s promotional materials for their May album “21st Century Breakdown.”

The campaign, launched by brand specialists We Are Plus, isclearly targeting a niche of Manhattan-based, smartphone-wielding designer toyfans, so it could be a good (and creative) use of QR codes. And seeing howthere are only about 69 followers on Twitter right now, you might have a good shotat winning something if you get on it quick.ACL