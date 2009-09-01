The Best Flashlight Ever Designed?

“Once in a very long while something totally revolutionary comes along. It’s one of those products you wanna say, ‘Why didn’t I think of that?'” So begins the pitch for the first product by start-up Black Fire. It sounds bombastic–I mean, revolutionary?–but check out the video of the product in action:

You’ll have to ignore the annoying Wall-E sound effects, but the thing really is a marvel of adaptability–we’re thinking the basic linkage could find all sorts of applications, from hardware to camera tripods. Black-Fire’s Web site isn’t up yet, so we’re still wondering if this is going to be a real product. Well, Black-Fire? As Jonathan Ive says, genius ships–meaning an idea only becomes great when realized. When’s the product shipping?

[Via Core 77]CK