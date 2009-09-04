Revolution in the Living Room: Conversation With a Furniture Designer

Antonio Larosa, a native of Milan, is chair of the SCAD furniture department and the kind of designer who makes you want to join the revolution. “American furniture design has been hibernating for fifty years,” he said to me earlier this week. “I want to wake it up!”

PW: So, you want to reinvent American furniture design.

AL: When I first came to the U.S., I was surprised by how much furniture designers were misunderstood in this country. I was in an elevator in New York City, this was 1991, and a very nice lady asked what I did for a living. I told her I was a furniture designer, and she starts to tell me about her wobbly bookcase. She asked, “Can you fix this for me?” This is what people do in America when you tell them you design furniture! They think you are a repairman!

PW: How is it different in Italy?

AL: They take you out to dinner! You are a hero! They don’t ask you to fix their tables. It is like telling someone you design cars, and they think you are a mechanic. This is even the mentality of furniture manufacturers in the U.S.! Look at Charles Eames. His molded chairs are still the freshest thing in American furniture design, and that was sixty years ago! I want to change this.

PW: So how do we reinvent American furniture design?

AL: We have to convince U.S. manufacturers that they need design. We have to get them away from thinking of us as woodworkers. Furniture design is not about building. There are already a million builders in other parts of the world who can do it more efficiently and more affordably than we can here. I want to take a bus full of students and drive to every furniture trade show and market and get on the loudspeaker: “Save your company! Hire a designer!”