First Look: Yubo, the Lunchbox That Lasts a Lifetime

I confess, I’m kind of a joke around the office, with my little plastic containers filled with last night’s leftovers for lunch. Mock if you must, dear colleagues. But behold my shoe collection! A girl must deploy her diminishing resources wisely.
Which brings me, of course, to the topic of lunchboxes. This week, while most of the world is focused on getting their tykes off to school with the latest Spider-Man or Hello Kitty lunchboxes, I’m enamored of a far more creative line launching next week at ABC’s Kid Expo in Las Vegas, the annual trade show for the juvenile products industry.
Designed by Whipsaw, the hot Silicon Valley industrial design firm, the Yubo lunchbox is a super-cool, super-functional box launched by a new company (of which Whipsaw’s president and this week’s Expert Design blogger Dan Hardenis a partner) called Kinsco.
A year ago, when the economy was tanking, Harden and his team were sitting around talking about designing products that were centered around family values, in the nicest possible way. “We wanted to showcase how design can make life better, easier, and more fulfilling,” says Harden.
What’s more primal then feeding a child? What’s more frustrating than trying to find a way to get that food to school unsquashed, unspoiled, and appealing enough not to be traded for a Ding Dong?
“We took the problem of going mobile with food,” Hardensays. “That’s a design problem, and nobody was doing it right.”
It was a dilemma the Whipsaw team was eager to embrace; despite being in San Jose, they were all delighted to do something, frankly, that didn’t involveelectronics.
The boxes they created feature modular BPA-free interiorcontainers (plus icepack) that snap together in various configurations like Legos. There arechoose-your-own, or design-your-own faceplates, and options foraccessorizing, from “personality tags” to water bottles. Or, you can upload a photo and create a truly personal box. Fittingly, thecompany’s motto is “Play With Your Food.”
The real beauty of the product, however, is that itaddresses a problem that designers have lately been wrestling with in ourpost-consumption economy: how to make things that are functional and durable,but can continue to delight, even after many years.
The Yubo may be the first lunchbox fora lifetime, one that can begin its odyssey bedecked with dinosaurs, firetrucksor fairy princesses, then morph into a feisty skater or martial arts design forthose critical middle school years, then garb itself in a faceplate of ShepardFairey’s Andre the Giant or a Kings of Leon CD cover for the post-drink boxcrowd.
Sitting here, surrounded bygrubby Rubbermaid, I could be tempted to jettison my recycled grocery bags and pony up for one. Just save me a seat at the cool kids’ table.
Read Dan Harden’s Whipping Post blog