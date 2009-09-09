A Fast Thought for Fast Branding Professionals

As business guru Tom Peters says, “You can’t shrink your way to greatness.”
If one wishes for more business, then one must increase one’s influence.
If one wants more customers, then help those around you.
Be an influence that inspires others. Or as Mahatma Ghandi would have tweeted on his iPhone while driving his Prius to a local food cafe, “You must be the change you wish to see in the world.”
Here’s to living a life filled with “more.”
More help. More influence. More greatness.
It all starts at one’s doorstep.
