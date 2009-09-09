Nine Killer Features in iTunes 9

Today Steve Jobs made a grand reappearance on the Apple stage tointroduce iTunes 9 at Apple’s Rock ‘n Roll event in San Francisco. Sowhat’s new?

1) iTunes LP is a new incentive for full-album purchases: you getimages, interviews, liner notes and all the original album materialthat don’t usually come with digital downloads.

2) Home Sharing allows you to share all the albums, shows, moviesand music in your iTunes collection with up to five computers in yourhousehold.

3) Even better: you can share apps between your handheld devices(iPhones and iPod touches) so you never have to buy an apptwice.

4) Improved syncing lets you sync by artist or genre, as well asplaylist.

5) New clean interface. That’s the kind of smart design that isApple’s speciality, and as iTunes gets more bloated, also Apple’simperative.

6) App organization. Now you can organize and lay out iPhone andiPod apps right in iTunes, so you’re not dragging your index finger toa wobbly demise.