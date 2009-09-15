I Want My MTV: Video Design for 2009

Sean Pecknold is a self-taught animator/director and auteur of visual soundtracks for bands like Fleet Foxes and Grizzly Bear. Both bands feature a lo-fi sound that is echoed in Pecknold’s dreamy, ambiguous aesthetic that combines hand-drawn and 2D/3D animation as well as live action.

The desaturated color palette and handmade quality of the animations conceal a sophisticated design process which uses, among other technologies, digital cameras (Nikon D90) and video plus Dragon Stop Motion software and Adobe After Effects. And as brother to lead singer of the Fleet Foxes, Pecknold’s visual representations of the band’s music form a remarkable synergy between sound and sight.

Grizzly Bear’s “While You Wait for the Others” features illustrations by Toby Liebowitz and animation by Pecknold and Britta Johnson.

Grizzly Bear – While You Wait for the Others from Grandchildren on Vimeo.

“Mykonos” for the Fleet Foxes. a stop-motion animation video employing illustrations and paper cutouts by Jesse Brown. Of making the video, Pecknold explains: