Read Between the Frames: 5 Books for Visual Thinkers

Have a spare moment? Here’s a selection of favorite books that explore the idea of crossing transitional space, each with its own take on what lies in-between…

1. Understanding Comics by Scott McCloud

An entertaining analysis of how comics work, in comic book form. Scott McCloud dissects just how a comic artist gets the reader to experience time and space in a flat, “still” medium.

I particularly enjoy his explanations about what happens in between the panels. That’s where he says the unique power of comics lies.

2. The Dot and the Line: A Romance in Lower Mathematics by Norton Juster

A witty picture book that tells a love story between two characters from different mathematical states. Double entendres abound. Especially like the modernist, mixed-media illustrations. It is also an Academy Award-winning animated short film, animated by Chuck Jones.

3. Flatland: A Romance of Many Directions by Edwin A. Abbott

Written in 1884, it’s the great uncle of The Dot and the Line, and worth mentioning, as it’s a classic. Set in a two-dimensional land, a Square starts to ponder the possibility of other dimensions after meeting sphere from Spaceland.

4. In Between Places, Uta Barth, Photographer

This book is out of print, but you can substitute one of her other monographs. Beautiful photography of moments and spaces that don’t have a traditional foreground subject, but instead create an atmosphere where it seems something is waiting to happen.

Familiar places become enigmatic with her use of light and cropping: the corner where the ceiling meets the wall, the out-of-focus view through a window. Poetic images that are strangely cinematic–I’d sure like to have a print for one of my in-between (wall) spaces.