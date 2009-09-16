Someone I follow on Twitter is an organic farmer (@friendthefarmer). He knows I work in branding and asked an interesting question recently: “How do we make farmers heroes like chefs or rock stars?” I grew up on a farm in the Midwest and can’t imagine my father even considering the idea of becoming a brand name. But it is an interesting question: why no “rock star” farmers?

The challenges are threefold, I think. First is relevance. Consumers were traditionally more interested in food that was consistent, convenient, “tastes good enough” and “low cost”. Increasingly though, consumers are factoring a larger set of attributes into their purchase decision: where the food came from, who produced it, how it was produced, what chemicals went into it and on it, the carbon footprint of creation and shipping. The relevance of sustainable food is changing and folks are more interested in who created it. The second challenge is one of scale and distribution. In order to become a nationally known brand requires the ability to grow and distribute enough stuff (be it beef or peaches) to satisfy demand. For many farmers, this scale is just not possible, either physically or financially. In order to deliver on the promise of fresh (and most likely, local) it would require a network of farms and producers – much like the Blue Diamond nut brand, or time to organically grow the business, production and perception hand-in-hand.

