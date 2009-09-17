Daft Punk Comes to DJ Hero

Some of the world’s hottest rappers and DJ’s will be taking center stage in Activision’s new extension of the Guitar Hero franchise, DJ Hero, which hits stores on October 27– Eminem, Jay-Z, Grandmaster Flash, and a slew of others are all contributing custom mixes. And Activision has just announced what might the biggest star of the group, at least among fans of electronica: Daft Punk, the French DJ duo, has created 11 mixes for the game. Here’s a partial line-up:

Daft Punk “Around the World” vs. Young MC “Bust A Move”

Daft Punk “Da Funk” vs. N.A.S.A. “Strange Enough ft. Karen O, ODB and Fatlip”

Daft Punk “Da Funk” vs. Queen “Another One Bites the Dust”

Daft Punk “Robot Rock” vs. Hashim “Al-Naafiysh (The Soul)”–Produced and mixed by The Scratch Perverts

Daft Punk “Robot Rock” vs. Queen “We Will Rock You”

Daft Punk “Short Circuit” vs. Boogie Down Productions “Jack Of Spades”

Daft Punk “Technologic” vs. Gary Numan “Cars”

Daft Punk “Television Rules The Nation” vs. No Doubt “Hella Good”

Can’t wait. But the guy they really need to get in touch with is Girl Talk, who’s probably the virtuoso kid of today’s mash-up scene. Keeping up with him would probably be finger-shatteringly difficult, but hey, look at what the freaks can do on Guitar Hero these days.

[Via Fubiz and Coolist]CK