Masters of Design 2009

This year’s design issue features an array of dazzling talent: Coke’s pop artist David Butler, Pentagram’s infomaniac Lisa Strausfeld, the impresario David Rockwell, British architect David Adjaye, and the maestro of Italian design, Alberto Alessi. Plus, the women reinventing consumer electronics, China’s answer to Nike and more…CK

