(Digital) Portfolio of the Day: Siggi Eggertsson

Comprising his illustrative work from 2003 through 2009, designer Siggi Eggertsson almost crashed his computer and lost his mind making this high-resolution animated portfolio. I say it’s well worth the effort.

After attending the Iceland Academy of Arts in Reykjavik, Eggertsson did stints at design studios in New York and Berlin. Now based in London at design firm Big Active, he’s also contributed original illustrations to arty periodicals like Dazed & Confused and Arkitip.

The 400 layers of moving images may be a little much for those apt to motion sickness, in which case the regular old portfolio includes lots of treats as well.

The multilayered effect in Eggertsson’s video was echoed in a new music video for an upcoming release by Radiohead front man Thom Yorke, which is directed by Raymond Salvatore Harmon and uses images by Bank$y.

KK