By Serving Many Ethonomics Happens Naturally

Last week Iflew to Bogota, Colombia for the day. My Latin American partner, AltaGerencia,had arranged for me to speak at a conference organized by Ecopetrol , Colombia’s largest integrated oil company. I’vedelivered such talks often: a company gathers about 100 key clients, fills aroom, I stimulate the clients to think more creatively about their businesses,and the host hopefully finishes the day with deeper relationships.

But as Icustomized the session, I came to realize this one would be different. Firstthere would be 400 people, rather than 100. These clients would come from allover the globe including India, the Middle East, the U.S., and, of course,Latin America. But more importantly, as I prepared, I learned that Ecopetrol istruly fascinating.

Ecopetrolrecently transformed itself from a company that served just one stakeholderinto a truly ethonomic business that serves many. This transformation hasengineered a remarkable jumpin earnings, profitability, and share price.We can all learn something from how this elephant learned to dance, to steal aphrase from former IBM CEO, Lou Gerstner.

Let me startwith setting the context: Ecopetrol is huge. It is the largest Colombiancompany and one of the 15 largest petroleum companies globally. It producesover $2 billion in cash profit (EBITDA) every quarter. While it onceprimarily served the Colombian market, today nearly 40% of its business comesfrom exports (measured by barrels per day). It has expanded operations beyondits home country into other Latin countries, the U.S., and Asia.

The companyoperated for over 50 years as a state-owned utility, serving one master: theColombian government. Sure, by extension, you might say the company served theColombian people but management answered the call of just one entity.

But in 2003,all of that changed. Ecopetrol went public.

We’ve seenthat companies which serve multiple masters, striving to operate in theintersection of profitability and common good, are better off in thelong-run. Ecopetrol’s 2003 transformation offers a compelling supportingcase for this view. This transformation shifted Ecopetrol’s loyaltiesdramatically. I had a chance to talk to Ecopetrol senior managers and severalclients. What Ecopetrol did was shift their accountability to three newstakeholders: