Floating Cruise Ship Terminal Slated for 2014

Waterstudios already wowed us with its plans for Europe’s first floating apartment building. Among its future plans is an even more amazing project: A floating dock for three of the world’s largest cruise liners.

Check out their plans, demonstrated in the fly-through below.

The most amazing thing about the Floating Cruise Terminal is that it’s not just a snazzy rendering of a pipe-dream project. Waterstudios, Royal Haskoning, and Dutch Docklands have formed a consortium to have the harbor built at sea by 2014.

The design is simple–the three sea-level sides allow for easy approach and mooring by giant cruise ships, while the lifted corner acts as a shelter and access-way for smaller vessels (including water taxis that will carry the embarking and disembarking passengers to the mainland) heading to the inner protected harbor. But some visitors may chose to remain afloat–inside the terminal will be 165,000 square meters of shops, conference facilities, entertainment, hotels and so on.

It’s possibly one first step towards Waterhouse’s future-facing plans for an entire floating city, and it’s an intelligent alternative to building on precious land rescources–especially in the Netherlands, which faces an uncertain future as rising sea-levels threaten its shores. I’m skeptical about one aspect of the design, however–the hydrodynamics of waves hitting that sloping raised tip could result in some very complex flotation behavior in high seas.