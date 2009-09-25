Age Distribution of People on the Web

Despite Privacy Concerns, 74% of people openly show their age on the web!

As a people search engine, Spock crawls and indexes millions of web documents and social network profiles everyday.

As a result, we end up gathering interesting demographic data aboutpeople. For example, a vast majority of people who have a socialnetworking profile or web document about themselves on the web are 25or younger. In addition, 74% openly show their age on social networks,blogs, and other social mediums. Even with added privacy controls, avast majority of Internet users openly show their age.

Age Breakdown of People Who Have a Public Identity on the Web

25 or Younger: 37%

26 to 45: 23%