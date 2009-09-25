iMac Rumors: Blu-Ray and Core i7 Chips?

Steve Jobs famously poo-poohed the idea of Apple adopting Blu-ray, describing the technology as a “bag of hurt.” But with hot rumors of an imminent iMac redesign, the Blu-ray drive issue is again in the spotlight. Is Apple about to give in?

The latest rumors spring from a number of sources, but they’re all pointing to one thing: An iMac redesign is on the way, and the machines are already rolling off the production line. In one sense it’s terribly early–Apple only uprated the iMac’s specs six months ago. But the aluminum-chassis hasn’t been adjusted for around a year and a half. The new rumors say it’ll remain an aluminum-based design, just as the MacBooks are, but in a significantly thinner casing that borrows design cues from Apple’s Cinema Displays.

But exactly what might Apple have in mind for its classic desktop machine? The hottest, if vaguest, rumors are that Apple will be including at least two new tech items.

Blu-Ray drive?

The technology has matured since Blu ray arrived, meaning the price of the hardware has dropped somewhat. Blu-ray also won the high-definition disc format war against HD-DVD, and sales of BD movies have been slowly picking up. Both of these factors may tempt Apple into including BD support, at least in terms of playback on desktop machines. The leap in sales of the newly redesigned PS3 may also be a contributory factor–it means there will be a lot more consumers buying Blu-ray discs, which makes the market less risky for Apple.

But why would Apple take the plunge? It’s hard to say. The company’s slowly positioning iTunes as a vehicle for movie and TV-show downloading, and offers some content in HD format already. Including the drives inside iMacs will also definitely impact the cost structure of the machines, making the hardware more expensive than the DVD and CD-based superdrives Apple currently uses. That means either the cost to the consumer would have to bump up (not sensible in the poor economic climate, especially after Microsoft’s series of ads lampooning Apple’s high prices) or Apple would have to take a hit on the profit margin of each machine.

Intel Core i7 CPUs?