Why I created the BRANDS THAT DEFY GRAVITY group on LinkedIn by David Brier

Where are the Most Successful Branding Professionals? I have been honored to be considered by some a preeminent brand identity designer. Those that know me know I am—and have been—a passionate advocate of the power of design for the last 27 years in this business being fortunate enough to have created some of the most recognized and successful brands and identity solutions.

This recently resulted in my book, DEFYING GRAVITY AND RISING ABOVE THE NOISE. The book is the book that is designed for those of us who are more interested in having a book on branding that can be put to USE in the real world of busines rather than the next-big-trend they can check off as yet “another busines book I read.”

If I see another ad, I’ll s**t

To add to all of this, I started a group on LinkedIn. I was sick of these groups that allow tons of “look-at-me” announcements that do little for the members of the group. So I decided on a whim to create a new group for branders entitled BRANDS THAT DEFY GRAVITY.

Here’s how I describe the group:

This is a group of passionate marketers who enjoy the thrill anddifference a strong brand makes in the market—who accept nothing lessthan remarkable in their branding goals and objectives. The purpose ofthis group is to have a common ground to connect and re-ignite eachother’s passion for achieving great branding and beyond.

I would like to think this group is made up of the most passionate (and successful) branding professionals on the planet.

Branding is about design, order, aesthetics, chaos, organization, look,feel, experience, common sense, uncommon sense, knowing when to zig,knowing when to zag and being willing to challenge the status quo.Above all, it is pushing for the differences that make a brand defygravity.

It’s knowing the power of ideas, the power of words, the power of people.